MPD: One man killed on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night.
Police responded to the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway before 10:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Marcus Gordon laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police have not yet made an arrest.
