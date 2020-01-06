MPD: Reports of people riding GOTCHA scooters through I-10 Wallace Tunnel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 reached out to Mobile Police asking about the latest numbers with incidents concerning scooters.
Police told News 5 officers did respond to people riding scooters through the Wallace Tunnel, but adds, other than that, there are no additional incident reports.
News 5 asked police if the people riding scooters through the tunnel were issued citations or arrested, but we have not heard back yet.
This is a developing story.
