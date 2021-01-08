MPD: Officer-involved accident at Grelot and Leroy Stevens roads

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are working a traffic accident involving a Mobile police officer at Leroy Stevens Road and Grelot Road.

The officer was not injured, but the person in the other car has minor lacerations.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories