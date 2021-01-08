MPD: Officer-involved accident at Grelot and Leroy Stevens roads

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are working a traffic accident involving a Mobile police officer at Leroy Stevens Road and Grelot Road.
The officer was not injured, but the person in the other car has minor lacerations.
WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.
