MPD: Naked man jumps on patrol car, bites fire medic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A naked man jumped onto the hood of a police vehicle and then tried to get inside, according to Mobile Police.

Police say the encounter happened Saturday near Main Street and Bank Avenue. The officer detained the suspect and called for a medical unit.

After the suspect was placed in an ambulance, police say he bit a fire medic.

Both the suspect and the medic were taken to a hospital.

The suspect, 22-year-old Joshua Dunlap, was arrested Monday after his release from the hospital and charged with assault.

