MPD: Men tied up and robbed after meeting women at a motel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men who thought they were in for something else completely, found themselves tied up in a motel room. They told Mobile police that they met two women at the Regency Motel on Inn Road, and booked a room.

That’s when two men burst into the motel room, tied the men up and robbed them at gun and knife point. The two robbers, and the women who lured the victims into the motel all took off, apparently in the victims’ car which is also missing.

