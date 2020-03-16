MPD: Man dies after fight, death under investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Mobile Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man after he got into a fight with another man in the 7200 block of Foxland in Irvington.

Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber tells WKRG News 5 the man nearly hit someone with his car on the street. That lead to the fight. Police say the man left in his car and drove to several locations before passing out in the 9000 block of Boe Road. He was taken to the hospital, but died.

Police say this is a death investigation at this time and not a homicide. Investigators say there were no signs of trauma on his body, but the physical altercation may have been enough to trigger a preexisting condition. An autopsy has not been performed however, so that too is still under investigation.

