MPD: Man calls police and threatens to shoot officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is in jail after police say he threatened officers.

On September 7, officers responded to a home on Harbor Drive for a report of yelling coming from someone in the area. Police say Latawrence White answered the door upset officers came there and asked them to leave. Officers spoke with a woman to verify everything was okay, and they left.

According to officers, White called police a few minutes later and asked them to come back, but said he would shoot them if they did. Police say the threat was heard by the operator on the phone. When officers arrived back to the home, White had already left.

White was booked into jail on Thursday night. He’s charged with making a terrorist threat.