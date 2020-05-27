MPD: Man broke into AMC theater, ate snacks for days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A guy in Mobile County allegedly took advantage of a pandemic closure not only for shelter but also food.

MPD officers say they found 33-year-old Raif Mitchell lying down in one of the theaters at the AMC on Schillinger Road in West Mobile.

They found him Tuesday morning but say he had been inside the movie theater for days.

Investigators say Mitchell ate several bags of theater snacks and also drank several bottled beverages.

Mitchell was charged with burglary third-degree.

The movie theater remains temporarily closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

