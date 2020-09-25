MPD: Man arrested for stealing neighbor’s power

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after Mobile Police say he stole power from his neighbor.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, at about 5:47 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of May Street in reference to a report of a subject stealing power. The victim said her neighbor entered her home through a window and plugged his power cord into her power outlet. Officers followed the cord to the neighbor’s house and detained Darrel Sampson, 64. Police interviewed Sampson and said he confessed to entering the residence and plugging in his extension cord to use her power.

