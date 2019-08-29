MPD looking for armed and dangerous shooter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed and dangerous shooter. Clarence Dale Jr., 19, is accused of shooting his sister’s ex-boyfriend at Maison De Ville Apartments on Rue Maison North August 20th.

Police say the victim went to visit his ex-girlfriend. Dale Jr. arrived and got into a shouting match with the victim. Police say Dale Jr. chased the victim outside and started shooting. Dale Jr. quickly left the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

If you know where Dale Jr. may be, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211. You can remain anonymous.

Once captured Dale Jr. will be arrested for assault 2nd.