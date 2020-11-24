MPD kicks off Operation Holiday Safe Driving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Traffic Safety Unit is kicking off a holiday safe driving campaign.

The enforcement operation started today, and more officers are on duty to make sure people are driving safely.

Officers are looking for drivers with expired or paper dealer tags, those who are speeding and distracted drivers.

They’re even stopping people for minor infractions like driving without a seatbelt.

Police say drivers and passengers should be buckled up, and children should strapped into child safety seats.

Around the holiday season, police say many fatal accidents happen because of drunk driving.

The goal of the campaign is to remind drivers to be safe on the roads as the holiday season kicks off.

“We know that traffic is normally increased during the holidays, so we’re especially watchful during the holidays, ” said officer Anthony Black. “We’re hoping with just a strong police presence that people will take that extra second to stop for the stop sign or stop for the red light. Or buckle themselves in or make sure that everyone in their vehicle is buckled up.”

The enforcement will be citywide.

