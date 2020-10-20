MPD involved accident on Azalea and Cottage Hill

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An MPD officer was involved in a car crash on Azalea Road and Cottage Hill Road Tuesday afternoon.
The Mobile Police Department (MPD) tells WKRG News 5 the officer involved did not get injured in the crash but the patrol car is damaged on the front end.
MPD says another person sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
