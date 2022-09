MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place just past 8:00 o’clock Monday evening.

It happened at the intersection of South Florida Street and Taylor Avenue.

WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene, to find an injured man in the street near that intersection.

No word on the victim’s condition at this time.

MPD says they will provide additional information on this incident Tuesday morning.