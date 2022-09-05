MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a crash that took place Monday evening at Emogene and Pinehill.

MPD continue to search for a car with front-end damage that was last seen headed towards Government Boulevard.

The person driving that vehicle hit another car head-on.

WKRG News 5 spoke with the woman who was hit in that head-on collision.

The victim says she was headed east on Emogene when out of nowhere she saw the other car coming west on Emogene. The victim says the driver tried to make a left turn on Pinehill and collided head-on with her.

She has an arm injury but decided not to seek any medical condition.

The victim’s car appears to be totaled.