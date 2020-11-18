MPD investigating a body found at Lyons park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police tell WKRG News 5 a man’s body was found at Lyons park Tuesday evening.
WKRG News 5 has reached out to police for more information. Right now MPD does not know if the death is from natural causes or foul play.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
