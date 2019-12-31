MPD: Electric scooters involved in injury, car damage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have received a vehicle damage report and an injury report related to the new Gotcha electric scooters that are active downtown.

According to the downtown precinct, “Someone did lose control of a scooter and struck a vehicle on Dauphin St. The victim reported the amount of damage as $1,000 dollars to teleserve. Officers were not dispatched to the location.”

Additionally, police say one person fell of a scooter and hurt their face. However, that is the only injury report police have responded to since the scooters became active.

As it stands, Gotcha turns off the scooters at 11 p.m., so no one can ride them after that.

Gotcha CEO Sean Flood has previously told News 5 laws regarding the scooters are determined by the municipality they are in.