MPD: Drunk driver crashes into pole during police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspected drunk driver tried to get away from police but crashed into a telephone pole, according to Mobile Police.
Officers were called to a home on Dunbar Street Monday night to investigate a domestic violence call.
The suspect, identified as 59-year-old David Myatt, took off and led officers on a pursuit, police said.
MPD said Myatt crashed into a telephone pole at Lafayette Street and Congress Street. Police said he had a stolen gun on him.
Myatt was charged with DUI, attempting to elude, and receiving stolen property.
