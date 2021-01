MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man was stabbed by his girlfriend after an argument at a west Mobile apartment complex.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, at about 7:30 p.m., Mobile police responded to Cimarron Ridge Apartments, 6427 Grelot Road, in reference to a report of one stabbed.

A man said the suspect, his girlfriend, stabbed him during an argument. He was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries. The girlfriend fled the scene before police arrived.