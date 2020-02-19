MPD: Halting of adoptions from Mobile Animal Shelter due to parvo

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have confirmed they have closed the adoption portion of the Mobile Animal shelter until noon on Friday.

According to police, a dog was adopted over the weekend and was taken to the vet per protocol. While at the vet, it was found to be positive for parvovirus, or parvo. The dog is not showing any signs of illness, and the vet expects a full recovery.

The dog was in the adoption side of the kennel and housed individually. Other dogs were not in direct contact with it, and they are at an age where they are not likely to get parvo.

Police say they are closing the adoption portion of the operation in an abundance of caution to ensure the health of the other animals and give the shelter time to deep clean the kennels.

Police say daily cleaning at the kennel prevents or limits the spread of parvo and there is no reason for alarm.

