MPD: 17-year-old shot on Moot Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Saturday, a volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean forced a tsunami advisory for the entire West Coast. Despite being told to stay away, some people headed straight to Oregon's beaches to see the waves.

Beaches along the Oregon coastline warned tourists and residents of the danger, including “strong currents and dangerous waves.” With the threat of water potentially rising 1-3 feet higher than normal, the National Weather Service advised people to stay out of the water and away from the shore.