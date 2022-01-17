MPD: 17-year-old shot on Moot Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police investigate a shooting on Moot Avenue near McRae Avenue Monday night. Police confirm a 17-year-old boy was shot in his front yard, and he has non-life threatening injuries. The shooter is unknown. The victim says the gunman walked up to him and fired shots in his direction.

According to the Mobile County Crime map, the shooting was reported around 9:30 pm. Our photojournalist Matt Goins can confirm a man was taken to the hospital. There are also bullet casings on the ground.


