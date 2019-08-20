MPD asks residents to use Internet Purchase Safe Exchange Zones to deter crime

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Mobile Police are warning you about the dangers of not using a safe-exchange zone when buying and selling items. This comes a couple of days after a person was robbed while buying an item.

Police say a woman came to Wildwood Drive to buy an old phone she saw on the “LetGo” app. After she made the purchase, police say the seller took the phone back and nearly ran her over as he was leaving.

To avoid a potentially dangerous situation like this, police ask Mobilians to please use the designated Internet Purchase Safe Exchange Zones.

Headquarters – 2460 Government Blvd

Precinct 1 – 850 Virginia Street

Precinct 2 – 5441 Hwy 90

Precinct 3 – 2165 St. Stephens Road

Precinct 4 – 8080 Airport Blvd

Western Administrative Complex – 4851 Museum Drive