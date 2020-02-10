Movie production crews staged at Daphne park

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Production trucks are on the Eastern Shore this week, but it’s unclear if they’re in town for the new film “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things”, which is scheduled to begin filming on Wednesday.

The production crews are staged at Al Trione Sports Complex near Whispering Pines Road in Daphne.

Two movies are currently being filmed in Baldwin County. News 5 came across a production camp near Perdido Pass in Orange Beach recently. We’re told that movie is being filmed in our area over the next few weeks.

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” will he filming in Fairhope and in Mobile between now and March.