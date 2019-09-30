Move to the new Gulf Shores zoo location, delayed

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The sounds of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will linger a while longer in the place they have called home for decades.

“We’re having some construction delays,” says curator Cyndi Johnson.

September was originally scheduled to be the last month you could see the lions, tigers and bears at “The Little Zoo That Could” but for now they are staying put. “Through November and then we’ll be moving and hopefully open by the first of the year maybe, fingers crossed, Christmas.”

Construction has slowed at the new location where there will be larger, more expansive exhibits for current residents but also for new additions to the zoo family. “We’re adding a few animals. Giraffes are what everybody has been wanting so we are working on that and we are adding a few things here and there,” says Johnson.

While it’s taking a little longer to finish this huge project, zoo officials say it will be worth the wait.

“We’re increasing what we have here ten-fold for the new facility and that takes a little bit of time.”

And while the animals may not be here yet, The Safari Club Restaurant is open and has a table waiting for you.