BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after crashing along County Road 49 in Bon Secour.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office the suspect tried to flee from a deputy as he was attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

The accident happened near Skunk Lane. The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

We’re told he will be booked into Baldwin County Jail.