Motorcyclist dies in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle+crash60_378896

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic crash on Scenic Highway between Hyde Park Road and Logan Drive in Pensacola Sunday afternoon.

The Pensacola Police Department says the crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle. The biker was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The roadway is blocked while the investigation is ongoing, and officers are on the scene diverting traffic. Traffic Homicide Investigation (THI) has responded to the scene. Identification will not be released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories