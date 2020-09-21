Motorcyclist dies in crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police said a motorcyclist died in a crash in South Memphis on Saturday.
Memphis Police said they are investigating a crash near intersection of Castalia and Cloverdale, in South Memphis. MPD did not provide many details other than a crash happened involving a motorcycle, and the motorcyclist has died.
This is a developing story.
MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:
- Missouri motorcycle rally won’t be stopped by COVID-19
- Police ID motorcyclist killed in Rhode Island hit-and-run; suspect in custody
- FHP: Two bikers killed in in Northwest Florida when SUV makes left turn in front of them
- Man charged in deadly Nashville motorcycle crash
- Rhode Island police looking for hit and run driver who killed a biker