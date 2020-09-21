Motorcyclist dies in crash in South Memphis

by: WREG

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police said a motorcyclist died in a crash in South Memphis on Saturday.

Memphis Police said they are investigating a crash near intersection of Castalia and Cloverdale, in South Memphis. MPD did not provide many details other than a crash happened involving a motorcycle, and the motorcyclist has died.

This is a developing story.
