Pace, Fl. — A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after he crashed his motorcycle. The Florida Highway Patrol says 42-year old Robert Seemer was riding his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Munson Highway in Santa Rosa County when he lost control and fell off.

That accident happened just after 6:30 Sunday evening.

Seemer was taken to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola with ‘critical injuries.’