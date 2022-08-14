MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds.

The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges.

Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin County Jail.

Reynolds was given a $100 bond. According to the jail log, the Mobile Councilman was released from jail just a few hours later.

Reynolds responded to the incident shortly after, stating he was in Orange Beach for the 4th of July weekend. The Councilman said he was the passenger in a boat at the time of his arrest.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available