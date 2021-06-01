Mother speaks after HPD officer shown stomping her son’s leg in video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two days after video capturing his arrest began circulating on social media, 22-year-old Kemontae Hobbs is out of jail, and his mother is speaking out for the first time. The video shows a Huntsville Police officer repeatedly stomping Hobbs’ leg while he’s laying on the ground.

With her son out of jail and the hospital — Kemontae Hobbs’ mother Kimberlyn Hayes spoke out for the first time Tuesday.

“I just don’t like the fact that they were stomping his leg and they tased him,” she said. “They tased him when he was already down. So I just feel like something needs to be done about it. That’s why I have my lawyer right here.”

Hayes confirmed her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia years ago and he sometimes leaves home on his own.

She said that’s what happened May 30 when he ended up at Mapco on University Drive.

“He doesn’t go there often,” she said. “I don’t know, he just wandered off and ended up down there.”

Hayes said someone sent her the video footage of her son’s arrest and she was stunned by what she saw.

“I was like this is my child, he was like beating my child,” she said. “Literally kicking his leg. I immediately got up and went to the police station.”

Hayes retained Martin Weinberg who said they are planning a lawsuit against the city, meanwhile, she said her son is recovering.

“He was limping,” she said.

“He’s of course extremely sore in his leg and his back,” Weinberg explained. “He was tased as well. The use of force, I mean it sometimes takes several days when you have an injury like that. It may not be broken bones, but it’s something we’re going to monitor. He’s had x-rays, he’s been prescribed some medication.”

Sunday, Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith criticized the officer who stomped on Hobbs’ leg. Tuesday, councilwoman Frances Akridge shared her thoughts.

“We all know brutality when we see it, in that case,” she said. “There are many situations where there’s more than meets the eye. In this particular case, it seems very clear.”

The Huntsville Police Department said it continues to investigate the matter. However, it remains unclear whether the officer seen stomping the man’s leg will face disciplinary measures.

News 19 also requested the body camera footage from the night in question. That request was denied by the city of Huntsville.

News 19 reached out to MAPCO’s corporate office to request the security footage and have not received a response.