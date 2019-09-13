Mother of Platinum Nightclub shooting victim shows up to court to see suspects

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — The mother of the Platinum Nightclub victim attended a court appearance this morning for the three suspects accused of the shooting back in May.

Tequan Warren, Dante Walker and Markeasia James did not appear in court today. Warren and Walker will be back in court in November.

20-year-old Elizabeth Harris was caught in the crosswire of what police call a gang feud. Over 40 shots were fired from seven guns during the shooting. Tawana Campbell is Harris’ mother. She wanted to see the suspects’ faces in court today.

“So they can go to bed and think about me,” Campbell said. “So they can think about my daughter when they close their eyes at night.”

Police are still looking for Cordillius Dyess in connection to the homicide. Campbell says she knows Dyess.

“We all use to work together at Steak N Shake,” Campbell said. “So yes we know each other.”

Campbell says this is going to be a long road, but she wants the maximum penalty for the suspects.

“I want everyone to get the most punishment that they can,” Campbell said. “No no slap on the wrist and let’s call it a day.”