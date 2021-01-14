Mother of abandoned babies found by police

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Investigators have identified the biological mother of three newborns who’ve been found at apartment complexes in the Orlando area since 2016. Previous DNA testing had confirmed that the babies were siblings.

Police say investigators connected with the mother through additional testing late last year. They say the mother currently has several other children in her care. They’re working with the state attorney’s office to determine what charges may be brought against the woman. Police didn’t publicly identify the woman. Police say the woman appeared to have abandoned the babies out of “pure desperation.” A note found with one baby said she feared the child’s father.

