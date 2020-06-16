Mostly dry evening, Seasonable warmth to continue through the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A quiet and seasonably warm weather pattern persists on the Gulf Coast. We don’t anticipate much change for the rest of the week.

Scattered clouds will stick around through the evening. A stray shower will be possible prior to sunset as the sea breeze moves inland. Temperatures will fall off after sunset. Most of the evening will be spent in the 70s and lower 80s. Skies will go mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the middle and upper 60s by Wednesday morning. Coastal areas will bottom out in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be another warm day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to around 90, average for mid-June. A stray shower may pop-up along the sea breeze. Most of the region will remain warm and rain-free. Temperatures will be slightly warmer for the end of the week with more locations reaching the 90-degree mark. Rain chances will stay slim through Father’s Day weekend.

Moisture will climb early next week leading to better chances for afternoon showers and storms. The rain chances will climb to around 30% starting Monday.