Mosteller Medical Center tests for COVID-19

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mosteller Medical Center is testing for COVID-19.
Employees told News 5, if patients arrive at the facility showing symptoms, or who think they may have contracted the virus, they will told to stay out of the building. Instead, those patients will be sent over to a tent where they will be given a test for Coronavirus.
Employees at the medical center told News 5 the measure is in place to try and prevent the virus from getting into the building.
