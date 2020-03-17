Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Mosteller Medical Center tests for COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mosteller Medical Center is testing for COVID-19.

Employees told News 5, if patients arrive at the facility showing symptoms, or who think they may have contracted the virus, they will told to stay out of the building. Instead, those patients will be sent over to a tent where they will be given a test for Coronavirus.

Mosteller Medical Center tests for COVID-19

Employees at the medical center told News 5 the measure is in place to try and prevent the virus from getting into the building.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories