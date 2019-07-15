Most of Alabama sea turtle nests a casualty of Tropical Storm Barry

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – On a positive note. Since the majority of Alabama’s sea turtle nests were lost during the storm, at least three new nests have been established since the storm.

Beachgoers are crammed onto to the sand of a post-tropical storm beach in Gulf Shores. “We lost several hundred feet of beach in some places,” says Share the Beach director Mike Reynolds.

The loss of real estate is not the only loss being blamed on the storm. Sea turtle nests were devastated.

“We lost actually 32 nests in the storm along the Alabama coast,” says Reynolds. There were 81 turtle nests from Orange Beach to Dauphin Island before Tropical Storm Barry. “The day the storm showed up we had 81 nests. Thirty-two were completely washed away, their eggs are gone, completely washed out, no hope. Another 40 of those nests were significantly impacted by the storm,” says Reynolds.

Only nine nests, including the rare green sea turtle nest in Orange Beach, were not impacted by the storm. Whether too much sand or too much water, it’s now a waiting game to see if any of the eggs survived. “It’s pointless to try and move a nest to try and save it because when you move the egg you kill it. So, if it stays in place it dies if we move it dies. Doesn’t make any difference. It’s just nature.”

There are six more weeks of turtle nesting season. Reynolds expects around three dozen more nests to be established before mid-August.