Moss Point man charged with murdering son-in-law

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 3, 2020

A Moss Point man is charged with second degree murder in the shooting of his son-in-law.   

Sheriff Mike Ezell says 81-year old Gary Radar shot George White twice in the chest during an argument Thursday (April 2), night around 8:00.  The shooting took place at a home on Big Point Road where both men lived.  58-year old White died on the scene. 

Due to his age and physical condition, Radar was released on his own recognizance from the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories