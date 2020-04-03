Moss Point man charged with murdering son-in-law

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 3, 2020

A Moss Point man is charged with second degree murder in the shooting of his son-in-law.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says 81-year old Gary Radar shot George White twice in the chest during an argument Thursday (April 2), night around 8:00. The shooting took place at a home on Big Point Road where both men lived. 58-year old White died on the scene.

Due to his age and physical condition, Radar was released on his own recognizance from the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.