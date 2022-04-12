Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) –There were 26 nominations in all for Amanda Ward and our Golden Apple team couldn’t ignore that. We presented the award in her combined classes of about 60 students at J. Larry Newton School in Fairhope. Many of the students held up signs to show their support for their teacher. The science and math teacher has been at it for 23 years.



Ward said, “The best part of teaching I think is just the kids. They make work fun. When you teach a kid to read that hasn’t been able to read for the very first time that’s pretty exciting. And those lightbulb moments when kids go, ‘oh!”



And she certainly gets the kids’ attention–even from her own daughter G.G.



“She’s a really good teacher to the other kids and she helps us learn a lot of stuff,” said student and nominator Georgia Ward.



Given the challenges of the past couple of years due to the pandemic, Ward says she’s grateful for her students and everyone around her.

“So the collaboration with my teammates and support from my administration and just good people and good kids and good parents, that makes it easier,” she said.



Our congratulations to Amanda Ward and J. Larry Newton School for a job well done.