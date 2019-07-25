More than a year after parking garage attack, do people feel safer downtown?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- More than a year after a woman was attacked in a downtown Mobile parking garage, the city says some changes have been made.

It’s not only started a downtown precinct, but it’s also been upping enforcement on laws that target crimes frequently committed by the homeless population.

“It’s not against the law to be homeless, but it’s certainly against the law to urinate in public, expose yourself in public, to be drunk in public or drinking in public,” said Mobile City Safety Director, James Barber.

Growth downtown is one reason for the increase of enforcement and opening of a downtown precinct, but another is the attack on a woman in an RSA parking garage in June 2018.

Douglas Dunson, a homeless man, was charged with the attack.

But over a year later and with new changes in place, we asked people if they feel any safer downtown.

The overall answer– yes.

“I definitely feel safer. I never have a problem when i’m down here. Everyone seems friendly and i actually did have some problems like two years ago,” one woman tells News 5.

Another woman echoed a similar answer. “Right now it feels the same, a little bit safer.”

In February, Mobile Police increased its official downtown precinct. It has mounted units, (officers on horses), along with other increased patrols downtown.