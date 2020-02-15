More than 50,000 flock downtown for Order of Inca parade

MOBILE, Ala. – On Friday, Feb. 14, the crowd count for the Order of Inca Parade was 50,688. Police responded to 13 complaints.

One adult was issued a citation for jumping barricades. Two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

A total of 135 parking tickets were issued. There were 13 vehicles towed.

