More than 40 people have been infected with coronavirus following a revival at an Alabama church

When Molly Solomon took over as executive producer and president of NBC’s Olympics production unit last November, she expected to be in Tokyo right now with the games in full swing. But with the Summer Olympics postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Solomon and her team have reset their countdown clocks while trying to adjust to a new set of challenges.

Any Olympics provides plenty of compelling storylines, but Solomon says Tokyo’s turn takes on bigger importance with everything that has transpired worldwide this year.