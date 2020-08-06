More than 100 students are under quarantine in North Mississippi following the first day of school

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – One Mississippi school district has seen a handful of coronavirus cases among students since reopening for in-person classes last week. Gov. Tate Reeves says Corinth School District is doing a good job about providing public information. The district is posting daily updates on Facebook after receiving positive test results. More than 100 Corinth students are quarantined after six cases were found. The governor says the state does not require school districts to release information about virus cases. He says he hopes every district will be transparent – but it’s their responsibility to do that.

