More heat with more rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello everyone and Happy Friday’s eve. During the early half of the evening there will be a small chance that a passing shower finds you, but past sundown that chance drops to below 10%. It will be a mild and muggy night as we’ll eventually drop to the middle 70s for lows. Also, be on the lookout for patchy fog first thing Friday.

By tomorrow afternoon we’ll be back in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. However, there will be more rain to cool us off compared to today at a 40% chance. At the beach, the chance for rain won’t be as high, but there will still be a 30% chance one finds you. The risk for rip currents will remain low. For the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo there will be a slight chance for thunderstorms, W winds becoming SW at 3-8 knots, seas around 1 ft., and light chop on Mobile Bay and the MS Sound.

Rain chances see a slight bump on Saturday to a 50% chance. While there will be plenty of rain around it doesn’t look like a complete washout. If you get rain it won’t last all day, but if you have outdoor plans have a backup plan just in case as there is also a small chance you get multiple rounds of wet weather.

By Sunday into Monday, the chance for rain won’t be as high at 40%. Both days will look like typical summertime with seasonable temperatures and typically this time of year the rain chance is between 30-40% with the best chance being in the afternoon.

We get more unsettled weather by Tuesday. This will be due to a rare July southeastern “cool’ front. When it approaches the Gulf it will move slow and this will mean higher than normal rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, if the front can get far enough south there’s a chance we could see some slight relief with a little less humidity and highs in the 80s. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for the relief, but right now the main thing it will bring us again is just higher rain chances.