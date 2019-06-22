More heat, less rain

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday!! We finally made it to the weekend, but it will definitely be a hot one.

Today highs will reach the mid 90s in our inland counties and upper 80s to lower 90s at the coastline. However, it will feel like triple digits in most spots with heat indices over 100 inland and close to 100 at the beaches. Make sure you are staying hydrated as well as taking plenty of breaks in the shade. Also try to stay indoors if possible, especially during peak heating in the afternoon. Most will likely not see a cooling shower today with rain coverage at only 10%.

The rip current risk is high at the beaches today so be sure to check your local beach flags and locate your nearest lifeguard before cooling off in the water! UV index is extreme so pack that sunscreen!

Tomorrow will be almost a repeat of today with very high temperatures and a low rain chance.

Next week keeps the hot temperatures in the lower to mid 90s; however, we will see a small increase in our rain coverage.