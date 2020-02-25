More countries enact checkpoints, travel warnings as Coronavirus spreads

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Countries desperate to stop the spread of a deadly new virus are erecting police checkpoints, issuing travel warnings and suspending flights. But with a widening global crisis encompassing not just Asia, but also Europe and the Middle East, there is a sense the virus will inevitably press into new places. Cases of people living and working in close proximity to others are spurring fear. Korean Air says one of its crew members tested positive, while cases are popping up on military bases in South Korea and in a school bus driver in the tiny Persian Gulf nation of Bahrain. President Moon Jae-in of South Korea is warning his country is at a turning point in containment efforts.
