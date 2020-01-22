LONDON (AP) – Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. Jones’s agent says he died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.” With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionize British comedy. Jones appeared in the troupe’s TV series and films including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Life of Brian.”
LATEST STORIES:
- “Monty Python” star Terry Jones dies
- Stray bullet kills Mississippi child, man charged with murder
- Florida officials vote on measure to give voting rights back to felons
- Longtime teacher surprised with free tickets to Super Bowl
- San Francisco 49ers get chance to tie Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots