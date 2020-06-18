Montgomery mayor issues executive order for masks to be worn in public at all times

(WKRG) — Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issued an executive order for masks or face coverings to be worn in public at all times.
It goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m., and there is a $25 fine for not wearing one. This comes a day after the City Council voted down a measure requiring them in public gatherings of 25 or more people.
Montgomery County leads the state in the number of coronavirus cases, nearly 3,000. That’s roughly 10 percent of all cases in Alabama.
