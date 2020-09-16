Monroe County emergency services report downed phone lines

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County 911 office says that phone lines are down and there’s no timeline for restored services. If you have an emergency, call 251-238-0038.
LATEST STORIES
- Parents and teachers around the country debate heading back into the classroom
- Police leaders pressed Rochester to keep Daniel Prude video secret
- City of Orange Beach will remain closed through the afternoon
- Colorado police officer allegedly texts witness, asking if she’s single
- VIDEO: Overturned boats, widespread flooding and damage in Orange Beach