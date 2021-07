ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A mother convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2019 has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison.

Escambia County Florida Deputies say Jessica Monell got high on meth and forgot to take her toddler, Joy Monell, out of the van. The little girl was trapped inside from 6 am until 3 pm — nine hours.

According to an autopsy report, the girl died from hyperthermia and had trace amounts of meth in her system.