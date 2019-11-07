Mom arrested after baby had BAC of .359%

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Springfield Township Police Department has arrested Davonna Reed, 32, on multiple charges including felony child abuse.
Police say in late October, her daughter was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital after she became sick.
Doctor’s determined the child had a blood alcohol content (B.A.C.) was .359%, according to a press release.
The child was treated in the Natal Intensive Care Unit.
Detectives say Reed allowed the child to ingest alcohol.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man charged with spiking family members’ food, drinks with Epsom salts, laxatives
- Spanish Fort business collecting letters for Santa
- Fallen Hogansville soldier returning home after 69 years
- Birmingham church responds to claims that pastors were asking for gift cards
- Gulf Shores awarded federal grant for Highway 59 improvement project