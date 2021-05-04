Molino man struck, killed by own truck in Alabama

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Molino, Florida, was killed in a bizarre sequence of events that led to him being struck by his own vehicle in Escambia County, Alabama.

According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash happened Monday night on U.S. 31, six miles north of Flomaton.

Troopers say 85-year-old Marshall Fant was driving his 2014 Nissan Frontier when he was involved in a crash with a 2013 Honda Accord.

After the initial crash, troopers say Fant was standing outside his vehicle when a third car, a 2020 Toyota Camry, struck Fant’s vehicle, causing it to strike him.

Fant was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.