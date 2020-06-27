Mobilians react to enforced Downtown curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A curfew on minors in Downtown Mobile is now being enforced. It began at 10 o’clock on Friday, June 26.

One thing different about this curfew compared to prior ones, officers will not be giving out warnings, just fines.

With the curfew in effect, from 10 at night until five the next morning, anyone ages 17 and under will face a fine for being out in Mobile’s Downtown Entertainment District.

News 5 spoke to people about what they think about the curfew.

Travis Singleton said, “I didn’t even know about the curfew.”

Jonathan Parker said, “The idea of the curfew is okay, I don’t really know how great it’s going to be to be implemented, or carried out, but I guess we’ll see.”

Darry Allen said, “I think it’s a good thing, you know, keep the kids out of trouble, make the police job a little easier too.”

Mobile Police say the purpose of enforcing the curfew is to prevent juvenile-related crime and violence. People we spoke to said they’ve seen quite a few minors out recently. Allen said, “I was down here last week and I saw it and I thought it was surprising to see that many of them down here.”

Singleton said, “I work every night until nine, 10 o’clock and they’re all around the roads, riding the scooters, so I mean it’s pretty bad.”

“Just all over the place, you know, I wasn’t used to that because I wasn’t used to seeing them down here at night,” said Allen.

A minor’s first violation is a $100 fine. The next violation is a fine up to $500, and the minor’s parent or guardian is who’s responsible for paying the ticket.

Parker said, “It’s pretty intense in my opinion because the kids they may not really understand the full gravity of the situation, but the parents are going to get the full brunt of that.”

The curfew is set to run until the end of summer.

